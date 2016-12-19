3D Systems Advances 3D Printing Productivity with Official Launch of 3D Sprint 2.0 Software

ROCK HILL, South Carolina, December 19, 2016 – 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today the release of 3D Sprint 2.0, a productivity-enhancing print management and print optimization software developed for 3D Systems’ plastic 3D printers. In line with the company’s commitment to providing end-to-end digital manufacturing solutions, 3D Sprint 2.0 streamlines 3D printing workflows by reducing the need for users to divide projects among multiple software programs. This results in a simplified and more productive printing process, saving users of 3D Systems’ plastic printers time and money.

3D Sprint 2.0 delivers a wide range of design tools specific to additive manufacturing that enable users to manipulate, edit and prepare 3D models for printing directly from the software interface. New features within the software allow users to perform advanced operations, including part splitting, cutting and keying; offsetting, shelling and thickening; part grouping, triangle reduction and part quality checks. 3D Systems printer management tools within the platform facilitate firmware updates, system checks and log retrieval to help users efficiently streamline processes while monitoring and managing print queues and materials. 3D Sprint 2.0 accommodates .stl, .obj and .ply file inputs as well as a variety of polygon and neutral CAD formats.

“3D Sprint 2.0 is the fastest and most reliable user interface we’ve ever used,” says Ian Sayers, 3D Printer and Scanner Sales, Hawk Ridge Systems, a 3D Systems partner. “Having a single piece of intelligent software that can create estimates on numerous virtual machines makes our operations more nimble, and the level of interoperability sets a new standard for what people will expect from 3D printing interfaces in the future.”

“Our goal with 3D Sprint 2.0 is to make 3D printing in plastic easier and faster than ever before,” says Ilan Erez, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Software, 3D Systems. “Having a single software platform for 3D Systems' plastic printers helps our customers achieve greater productivity and improved results.”

3D Sprint 2.0 supports and will immediately ship with all ProJet® 1200 and ProJet MJP 2500 Series printers. Support for other 3D Systems plastics printers as well as premium software levels with advanced editing and additional CAD format support will be announced at a later date.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its ecosystem supports advanced applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room. 3D Systems’ precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. As the originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions, 3D Systems has spent its 30 year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring innovative products to market and drive new business models.

More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com